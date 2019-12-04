Case of Bloody Sunday murder accused Soldier F adjourned until New Year

The case of a former paratrooper accused of murder and attempted murder on Bloody Sunday has been adjourned until the new year.

In a brief hearing this morning (Wednesday, December 4), Derry Magistrate’s Court was told that 25 witnesses would be required for a mixed committal hearing.

Defence Counsel Mark Mulholland QC said this hearing is likely to take ‘three, possibly four weeks’.

A prosecutor applied for the case to be adjourned until January 17 to allow the Public Prosecution Service to check witness availability.

Soldier F was not present for the hearing.

A number of relatives of those people killed and wounded in January 1972 were in the public gallery of Bishop Street Courthouse.

Soldier F is charged with the murder of James Wray and William McKinney on January 30, 1972.

He is further charged with the attempted murder of Joseph Friel, Joseph Mahon, Michael Quinn and Patrick O’Donnell on Bloody Sunday.

The former paratrooper is also accused of the attempted murder of a person or persons unknown.

Soldier F is the only soldier to be charged in relation to Bloody Sunday to date.

District Judge Ted Magill said he was ‘eager to move things forward’, but said that given ‘how complicated the matter is’ he would grant the adjournment application.

He also excused Soldier F from attending on the next occasion.