Cash and jewellery stolen in another Christmas burglary

Cash and jewellery has been stolen in another burglary in the North West in the run up to Christmas.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at a house in Castlederg.

Detective Inspector Michelle Boyd said: "We received a report that sometime between 9am on Sunday 15th December and 2pm on Wednesday 18th December entry was forced into a property in the Ashleigh Court area.

“It is believed that a sum of cash and some jewellery has been taken.

"I'm appealing to anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1049 of 18/12/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Detective Inspector Boyd added: “I would take this opportunity to remind local people to take extra care to keep homes and belongings safe. If you have older relatives or neighbours help them to keep their property and belongings secure.

“Close and lock all doors and windows, consider security lights. To a burglar, a dark house is an empty house.

“The local neighbourhood team are conducting patrols and visits in the area, and are always happy to meet with residents and groups to offer advice and assistance with crime prevention. The Strabane Rural Neighbourhood Team can be contacted in Strabane Police Station or by calling 101.”