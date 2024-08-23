Cash and medals stolen from bedroom in Derry house burglary

By Brendan McDaid
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 07:39 BST
Detectives in Derry are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to a report of a burglary at a house in the Beechwood Avenue area of the city.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Chambers said: “It’s believed that sometime between approximately 11pm on Wednesday August 21, and 11.20am, Thursday August 22, entry was forced to the property via the front door.

“A substantial sum of cash was taken from a bedroom, together with a quantity of medals which are of personal value to the householder, who was not at home at the time of the incident.

“An investigation is underway, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw any suspicious activity, or who might have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.

PSNI.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 508 of 22/08/24.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/