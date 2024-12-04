Cash and mobile phones seized by anti-terror police in probe into illegal money lending in Derry, police say

Cash and mobile phones have been seized by anti-terror police in what has been described as an ongoing investigation into illegal money lending in Derry on Wednesday.

Nobody has been arrested.

Police said detectives from its Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out a search at an address on the cityside.

The search is part of an ongoing investigation into illegal money lending, police said.

A sum of cash was seized, and a number of mobile phones were removed for forensic examination. While no arrests were made, enquiries are ongoing.