Caused £1,000 of damage to hotel room

Two Limerick men caused £1,000 to a Derry hotel room last weekend, a court has heard.

Wesley Stokes, 22, and 29-year-old James McDonagh, both with addresses in Limerick, pleaded guilty criminal damage to the Maldron Hotel on January 27.

McDonagh also admitted obstructing police.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard police were called to the hotel in the early hours of the morning because two intoxicated guests were causing a disturbance.

Officers attended and the males identified themselves, however, McDonagh initially gave a false name.

A substantial amount of damage had been caused to their hotel room, namely to a TV, artwork, electrical appliances, a table and a window frame.

The court heard the total damage caused and lost revenue to the hotel amounted to £1,000

During police interview, both men claimed they couldn’t remember anything because of the amount of alcohol they had consumed.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client’s had come to the city with family and friends and they were the ‘only two who caused any problems’.

He said Stokes and McDonagh had consumed too much alcohol and are ‘embarrassed’ by their behaviour.

Imposing a conditional discharge for two years, Deputy District Judge John Rea said ‘this was disgraceful conduct and you have had two nights in custody to realise that’.

He also ordered the men to pay a total of £1,000 compensation for the damage caused to the hotel room.