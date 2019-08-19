Centre vandalised during refurbishment to help people going through addiction

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney has appealed to those behind thousands of pounds worth of damage to the Galliagh parish centre to desist.

Colr. Tierney was speaking after being made aware of a number of incidents where people had accessed the building, which is currently undergoing a major refurbishment.

He said: “The Galliagh parish centre is currently undergoing a major refurbishment where we will see over £300,000 invested. The new centre will have a focus on helping people who suffer from addiction and homelessness.

“Over the last number of nights people have gained access to the building and caused tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage which is obviously not within the budget and therefore putting the project in jeopardy.

“I have spoken with the local parish priest who has told me how disheartening this has been for those involved in bringing much needed investment into the Galliagh area”

Colr. Tierney warned those involved where also putting themselves at risk at the building site.