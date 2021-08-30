Chained up mountain bike stolen from bike stand in Derry city centre
Police in Derry are appealing for information regarding a stolen mountain bike that was taken from a bike stand in the city centre.
Monday, 30th August 2021, 4:25 pm
The bike was taken from a stand on Queens Quay opposite the City Hotel.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The bike is a 26 inch blue/grey Challenge Conquer and was chained to the bike stand at about 10am on Tuesday 24th August 2021.
“It was noticed missing by its owner at about 1pm that day.
“If you were walking along Queens Quay between these times and noticed anyone removing this bicycle please get in touch through 101 quoting reference 819 - 24/08/21.”