Chair of Derry and Strabane PCSP condemns recent attacks

The Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership has said ongoing attacks in the city have ‘no place in our community’.

Councillor Sandra Duffy has condemned the recent attacks and shooting in the city.

Speaking after the incidents, Colr. Duffy said: “These ongoing attacks are not acceptable and must be condemned by all of us. The pipe bomb that exploded in Bond’s Place, the shots fired into an upstairs flat in Galliagh Park and the attack on a house in Glendale Road have no place our community.

“The individuals or groups responsible for these attacks have absolutely no concern for people living in these areas and their reckless actions could easily have resulted in deaths or serious injuries. My thoughts are with the victims of these attacks.”

Colr. Duffy urged anyone with any information about the incidents to ‘contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers immediately.”