A 50-years-old man has appeared in court accused of being concerned in the supply of Cannabis.

Kenneth Samuel Murphy, of Abbeydale, is further charged with possessing Cannabis with intent to supply and simple possession of the Class B drug.

The offences were allegedly committed on February 19.

An investigating officer told Derry Magistrate’s Court he believed he could connect Murphy to the charges.

The case was adjourned until April 25 and Murphy was released on continuing bail.