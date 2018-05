A man is to stand trial at Derry Crown Court accused of causing grievous bodily harm to a female.

Stephen McCarron (34), of no fixed abode, is further charged with threatening to kill the woman between August 14 and August 17, last year.

He is also accused of breaching a Restraining Order.

It was accepted there is case for McCarron to answer.

He declined to call any witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the crown court on June 14.