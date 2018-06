A 27-years-old man has appeared in court accused of making indecent images.

Austin Quigg, with an address in Manchester, faces 14 charges of making indecent images of children between December 2006 and March 2012.

He is further charged with six offences of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Quigg was released on his own bail of £500 and banned from having any contact with the complainants.

He will appear at Derry Crown Court for arraignment on July 3.