A 23-years-old man is to stand trial at Derry Crown Court accused of robbing a charity box.

James Lee Rush, of Cornshell Fields, is charged with robbing the charity box on December 27, 2017.

He is further charged with common assault and criminal damage.

A defence solicitor accepted there is a case for his client to answer.

Rush declined to give evidence himself or to call any evidence on his own behalf.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the crown court for arraignment on February 26.