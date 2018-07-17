Charged with Strathfoyle robbery

A 42-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the robbery of £6,000 from a Strathfoyle shop at the weekend.

Brian McCool, of Cranog Park in Strathfoyle, is further charged with assault and possessing a knife on July 14.

An investigating officer told Derry Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Omagh, they could connect Mc Cool to the charges.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that the only bail address currently available to his client was in the same area as the alleged robbery. McCool was remanded in custody to appear in court again via videolink on August 8.