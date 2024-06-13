Charges withdrawn against Derry trio accused of possession of explosives and firearms
Father and daughter Shannon Kelly (26) of Creevagh Heights and Gérard Kelly (48) of Victoria Place had been charged with possessing explosives, namely two Soviet grenade heads, plastic explosives and two detonators with intent to endanger life on September 7.
They were also charged with possessing the same items in suspicious circumstances.
Both were also charged with possessing a Browning short barrelled firearm and a quantity of ammunition with intent to endanger life on September 7 as well as a charge of possessing the weapon and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.
Gérard Kelly's brother John Martin Kelly (43) of Columbcille Court had been charged with similar offences.
On Thursday a prosecutor told Derry Magistrates’ Court that all charges against all three accused were being withdrawn.
No explanation was given to the court except that it had been decided that the test for prosecution had not been met.