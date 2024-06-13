Charges withdrawn against Derry trio accused of possession of explosives and firearms

Bishop Street Courthouse

Three people facing explosive and firearm charges after an incident in Creggan last September have had the charges withdrawn.

Father and daughter Shannon Kelly (26) of Creevagh Heights and Gérard Kelly (48) of Victoria Place had been charged with possessing explosives, namely two Soviet grenade heads, plastic explosives and two detonators with intent to endanger life on September 7.

They were also charged with possessing the same items in suspicious circumstances.

Both were also charged with possessing a Browning short barrelled firearm and a quantity of ammunition with intent to endanger life on September 7 as well as a charge of possessing the weapon and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

Gérard Kelly's brother John Martin Kelly (43) of Columbcille Court had been charged with similar offences.

On Thursday a prosecutor told Derry Magistrates’ Court that all charges against all three accused were being withdrawn.