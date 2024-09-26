Charity worker tells committee child witnessed with petrol bomb in Derry ‘criminally exploited’

By Kevin Mullan
Published 26th Sep 2024, 15:17 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2024, 15:18 BST
A charity worker has told a Stormont Committee a child witnessed holding a petrol bomb in Derry in August was ‘criminally exploited’, while asking who provided them with the incendiary missile.

Megan Phair, co-ordinator at Invisible Traffick, raised the matter during a briefing session of the Assembly Education Committee.

She was providing evidence to the committee’s inquiry into relationships and sexuality education but referred to reports of children involved in rioting at Nailor’s Row in August.

"You need only watch the news to see criminal exploitation of children. Look at the seven-year-old [sic] in Derry who had a petrol bomb in his hand.

Nailor's Row.Nailor's Row.
"Who provided that petrol bomb? That is criminal exploitation of that child. On whose behalf was he carrying out criminal activity? A seven-year-old does not have access to a petrol bomb, so who provides that it?” she asked.

Criminal exploitation of children is evidence, she said, ‘when children are being forced out to riot’.

"There have been countless testimonies from, and research done on, children who have been encouraged to riot to clear a debt that they owe to paramilitary organisations or organised crime groups — whichever it benefits — so criminal exploitation can look like that.

"It can be selling counterfeit goods, holding weapons or drugs or dealing or cooking drugs. They are then given pennies. The risk is massive, but they think that the reward is amazing. They are not criminal masterminds. Rather, they are children being coerced through whatever means,” Ms. Phair told the committee.

