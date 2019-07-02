Child murder accused trial: case witnesses agreed

A barrister representing a waiter who has been charged with murdering three-years-old Kayden McGuinness has told Derry Crown Court that between 45 and 50 prosecution witnesses have been agreed by the defence.

Barrister Ciaran Mallon Q.C. represents 24-years-old Liam Whoriskey from Glenabbey Gardens in the Skeoge Road area.

Whoriskey has been in custody since June of last year charged with the child’s murder.

Mr Mallon gave confirmation of the numbers at the Crown Court in Derry yesterday (Monday).

Kayden’s body was found in his family home at Colmcille Court in the Bogside area of the city on September 17, 2017.

The defendant Whoriskey denies murdering the child between September 16 and September 17 of 2017.

He also denies failing to protect Kayden between the same two dates.

The defendant further denies two charges of causing unnecessary suffering to the victim between August 15, 2017 and September 17, 2017.

Judge Philip Babington adjourned the case for a review on August 23,

Judge Babington said the trial would start in the first week of September in Bishop Street courthouse.

This will be the day after a jury is empanelled to hear the evidence in the trial.