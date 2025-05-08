Church hall damaged and window smashed amid spate of burglaries in Derry city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A church hall door has been damaged and a window smashed amid a spate of burglaries in Derry city centre, police have reported.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burglars struck in a number of incidents in Palace Street, Waterloo Place and the Strand Road. Police believe some of the incidents may have been linked.

Detectives in Derry are investigating reports of the break-ins in the city centre and appealing for information and witnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At around half past 10pm on Wednesday, police said, they received a report of a suspected burglary and suspicious activity in the Palace Street area, and of two males leaving a church hall.

Palace Street

Officers responded and noted damage to the church hall door, and a window smashed, the PSNI stated.

They also discovered there was further damage inside the building. Officers on patrol in the city centre subsequently arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of burglary and he remains in custody at this time.

In a separate incident damage was caused to a commercial premises in Waterloo Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sometime between 1am and 7am on Wednesday morning damage was caused to windows and cash taken from the business, police stated.

Officers are also appealing for information following a report of burglary at commercial premises in the Strand Road area.

Sometime between 6.30pm on Sunday, May 4 and 12.30am on Monday, May 5, it was reported the glass pane of the front door of the property was damaged. Entry was gained to the premises and a sum of money was taken during the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing into each of these incidents. A line of enquiry, at this time, is that some of these incidents may be linked.