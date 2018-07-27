‘Clear line in the Irish sea’ in resources

A judge has said that despite the furore about a border down the Irish Sea, when it comes to resources there is a ‘clear line down the Irish sea.’

District Judge Barney McElholm made the comment in the case of 34-year-old Terri Louise Graham and 31-year-old Daniel Young.

The duo, both of Lisnagowan, face a series of drugs charges allegedly committed between July 2016 and February 2017.

The charges include possessing Xanax and Oxycotin with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of drugs and possessing drugs.

The case had been listed for preliminary enquiry, however there was an application to adjourn this as forensic elements in the case remain outstanding.

Defence barrister Eoghain Devlin said that the PPS had been told these reports were ready when they clearly were not and had prevented warnings being given by the court.

He added there was still no date for the completion of the forensics.

Judge McElholm said that in England and Wales a murder case could be dealt with in eight months, but “we couldn’t do that as we would still be waiting on forensics.”

The judge said the court had been assured the case could proceed to preliminary enquiry, however when the date arrived there was still items outstanding.

Judge McElholm said that this sort of thing made everyone look bad.

He adjourned the case until August 9 for an update to be provided to the court.