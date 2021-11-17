Co. Derry 13-year-old charged with rape and sexual assault of sisters

High Court.

Prosecutors claimed part of the abuse involved one girl being offered sweets if she let him do what he wanted.

The accused, who cannot be named because of his age, was arrested in September following an incident at the family's home in Co. Derry.

He faces charges of rape and sexual assault of a child, along with making, possessing and distributing an indecent photograph of a child.

During an application for bail, the court was told the boy invited one of his sisters into a bedroom to play a game.

"He stated that if he gave her a bag of sweets would she allow him to do what he wanted," a Crown lawyer submitted.

It was alleged that the boy then sexually assaulted her and warned she would be in a lot of trouble if she told anyone.

Concerns were raised about some family arrangements proposed as part of his bid to be released.

However, defence counsel argued that he should not be detained in a case involving "significant evidential difficulties".

He added that the boy had remained silent during police interviews on the basis of legal advice.

Adjourning the case, Mr Justice Simpson called for input from the accused's grandparents.