Cocaine, cannabis, diazepam and pregabalin worth £34,000 seized alongside illegal fireworks and cash

Cocaine, cannabis, diazepam and pregabalin with a total street value of £34,000 were seized alongside cash and illegal fireworks in a search in the Mullabuoy area just outside Derry.

One man has been arrested following the seizure of suspected class A,B and C drugs during the search of a property in Ballygroll Road on Wednesday.

Inspector Pearce said: “A search was conducted by members of the District Support Team assisted by local Neighbourhood officers, detectives from Crime Branch and a Dog Unit on Wednesday afternoon and quantities of suspected cocaine, cannabis, diazepam and pregabalin along with a sum of cash and illegal fireworks were recovered. The total street value for the seized drugs is approximately £34,000.

“A man aged 31 was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of class A, B and C drugs with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of class A, B and C drugs and possessing criminal property. The man is currently in police custody."

Inspector Pearce said police are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who ‘profit from the consequent misery and harm’.

"Our investigation is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to contact police on non-emergency number 101.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime,” Inspector Pearce stated.