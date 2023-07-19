One of the packages believed to contain cocaine that washed up on the Donegal shoreline

An Garda Síochána are investigating the circumstances of the discovery of a number of packages along the North Donegal coastline on July 19.The packages are suspected of containing a substance which is believed to be a controlled drug (cocaine), subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

At approximately 8:30am, Milford Gardaí were alerted to the discovery of a package at Ballyhiernan Beach, Fanad Co. Donegal. A half hour later, Gardaí were altered by the public to another similarly package at Tramore Beach, Dunfanaghy.An Garda Síochána recovered both packages, the contents of which are now subject to analysis. The scenes were subject of a technical examination by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

A spokesperson said: “An investigation is ongoing based in Milford Garda Station. Assistance will be provided by the Garda Air Support Unit and the Garda Water Unit, along with other state and voluntary services to search along the North Donegal/ Fanad Head Coastline this evening and in the coming days. Investigations are ongoing.