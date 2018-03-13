Community Service Order imposed

A 42-year-old who was caught driving a month after he was disqualified has been ordered to complete a Community Service Order.

John Craig Douglas, of Columba Terrace, pleaded guilty to driving whislt disqualified, making a false declaration to obtain insurance and having no test certificate on November 30, last year.

Derry Magsitrate’s Court heard Douglas had been banned from driving in October, 2017.

Imposing a 200 hour Community Order, District Judge Barney McElhlolm also disqualified Douglas for six months.