Compensation order of over £6k

A man who admitted stealing tools from four people has been ordered to pay them a total of £6,536.

Lee Francis Sheppard, with an address in Coleraine, pleaded guilty to four charges of theft and driving offences which were committed in Newbuildings Industrial Estate between August 2016 and October 2016.

The 29-year-old received a 12-month sentence suspended for three years and was disqualified from driving for six months.

District Judge Barney McElholm also fined him a further £350 in relation to the driving offences.