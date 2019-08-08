Concern over discovery of suspected prescription drugs in Derry gardens

The discovery of suspected prescription drugs in a number of gardens has sparked alarm among residents of the Bogside, it's been reported.

Multiple residents in the Meenan Square and Lisfannon Park areas of the Bogside contacted the Saoradh organisation about the discoveries this week, according to spokesman Paddy Gallager.

Suspected prescription drugs.

Mr. Gallahger said a number of tablets, sealed with red plastic and containing small pellet like substances were reported.

“Having spoke with residents in the area it appears there is growing concern surrounding the use and the distribution of prescription drugs around the Bogside.

"I have been made aware of a number of cases where young people have been offered similar tablets to the ones discovered, free of charge. Saoradh would urge parents and young people to be aware of the dangers prescription drugs impose,” he said.