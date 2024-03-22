Bishop Street Courthouse

Ernest Lester Edward Cargill (68) of Harberton Park in the Altnagelvin area of Derry admitted five charges of possessing prohibited weapons on dates between March and July of last year.

Cargill admitted possessing two stun guns on June 30 and July 1 2023, and possessing a noxious spray on three occasions from March of 2023, Derry Magistrates’ Court was told on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defence counsel Fergal McCormack told the local Magistrates’ Court that the defendant had actually reported himself to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) when he had realised that these items were illegal.

He said that there was nothing sinister in Cargill having these items as he just had 'a peculiar fascination with these gadgets.'