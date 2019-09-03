Convicted killer jailed for assault

A 41-year-old with a ‘bad record for violence’ has been jailed for four months for assault.

Gareth Wray is a convicted killer who was jailed for manslaughter in 2007.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard that Wray’s licence has been revoked as a result of an unrelated allegation and he is not due to be released from prison until March, next year.

Wray, whose address was given on court papers as the Simon Community, Bonds Hill, pleaded guilty to one charge of common assault on August 17, last year.

The court heard that staff in the Simon Community contacted police to report that two residents were trying to fight.

On police arrival, staff told the officers that Wray was the perpetrator.

The 41-year-old had head butted another resident, causing him a bloodied nose.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

Wray was arrested and during police interview made no comment.

The defendant had initially denied the offence, however on the morning of the trial he changed his plea.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client makes the case that he was assaulted by the victim a few days earlier.

He added that after consuming alcohol the ‘red mist descended’ on Wray, who accepts head butting the man.

The solicitor said it is accepted the 41-year-old has a ‘bad record for violence’ and drew the court’s attention to the manslaughter conviction in 2007.

However, the solicitor told the court the victim in this case is ‘no shrinking violet either’.

Jailing Wray for four months, District Judge Mark McGarrity imposed an offender levy of £25 at the Magistrate’s Court.