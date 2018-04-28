Convicted of riotous behaviour in Bogside

A 23-years-old man has been convicted of riotous behaviour as police dealt with a security alert close to his home.

Dylan Quigley, of Dove Gardens, denied one charge of riotous behaviour on January 7, this year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard that police were dealing with a security alert in the Bogside area when a group of between 25 and 35 people began throwing stones and bottles at them. There were other people in the area not taking part in these activities and Quigley was identified as one of these.

The situation escalated and 45 petrol bombs were thrown at police.

Police vehicles moved forward and were met with a barrage of bottles and stones.

Quigley was seen to kick out at the wing mirror of one police vehicle and try and pull it off. As the officers left the area more missiles were thrown.

During police interview, Quigley accepted he was in the area when missiles and petrol bombs were thrown.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client accepted that he had been there but was ‘more observing than rioting.’

He said it was only when the police vehicles moved Quigley became involved and his behaviour was ‘more disorderly than riotous.’

Deputy District Judge Oonagh Mullan said it was clear Quigley had been in the area of the riot.

She said while he had not thrown stones it was ‘clear he was part of that group’ and convicted him of riotous behaviour.

Sentencing was adjourned for a Probation Pre-Sentence Report and Quigley was released on bail until June 1.