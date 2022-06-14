Copper wire taken and door damaged in Waterside burglary

Just after 8.30am, it was reported that entry had been gained to a house in Victoria Gate in the Victoria Road area. Damage was caused to a door and copper wiring taken. It’s believed this occurred sometime between 5pm yesterday evening (June 13) and 8am this morning.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 5pm yesterday and 8am today and who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to get in touch.

Sergeant Clarke said: “We would also ask anyone who is sold copper wire in suspicious circumstances to call us on 101 quoting reference number 324 of 14/06/22.”

Police are investigating.