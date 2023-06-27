Coroner in Fleming and Doherty inquest tells hearing of ‘very little movement’ on witness issues

William Fleming and Danny Doherty were shot dead by the SAS on the morning of December 6, 1984.

Mr. Justice Ian Huddleston, was speaking at a review hearing into the deaths of William Fleming (19) from the Waterside and Danny Doherty (23) from Creggan.

The inquest proper started in April but had to be adjourned due to the number of unresolved issues.

At a hearing on Tuesday the Coroner said a lot of issues seemed to be 'dragging on'.

Danny Doherty

He said: "When I adjourned it was to deal with these issues but there seems to have been very little movement.”

The hearing heard there was still no clarity around the participation of some military witnesses with a barrister for one potential witness identified as Soldier G saying they needed to consult with their client further.

Counsel to the Coroner Fiona Doherty, King’s Counsel, told the hearing seven potential witnesses from the RUC Divisional Mobile Support Unit had replied and are seeking representation before the inquest.

William Fleming

The hearing was told two military witnesses who were seeking medical exemption, Soldiers A and S, had yet to be examined by a doctor appointed by the Coroner.

Mark Mulholland, KC, representing the soldiers said such was their mental state that someone would have to speak to them in person to explain what was going on.

The barrister said this ‘can't be done over a phone call’ and as such presented a logistical problem.

He told the hearing this should be done by the middle of July with the doctor's appointment with them scheduled for the start of August.

The court was also given an update on four other military witnesses Soldiers B, D, E and C with the hearing being told Soldier C was dead and that B, D and E were out of the jurisdiction and they were 'not willing to co-operate.'