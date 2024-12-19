Council blasts vandals who trashed Christmas reindeer in Derry city centre

Derry & Strabane Council has blasted vandals who trashed a decorative Christmas reindeer in Guildhall Square.

The Council urged people to respect the public illuminations.

“We would like to issue an appeal once again regarding the city centre Christmas decorations after further damage was caused last weekend

“Please remember the decorations are there to enhance the city centre at a time when we are welcoming increased numbers of visitors and shoppers.

"This supports local shops and hospitality businesses at a vital time for trade, and creates a magical festive experience for children in the run up to Christmas,” the council said.

Vandals were warned of potential repercussions.

“Damaging these ornaments comes at a cost to everyone - not to mention the serious risk of injury - and those who engage in this kind of anti-social behaviour will be caught and will be held responsible

“Repairs have now been carried out and all is looking magical and ready for Christmas again,” the council said.