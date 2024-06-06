County Derry singer Cara Dillon 'shaken but OK' after being shot in face with BB gun

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dungiven country and folk singer Cara Dillon was shot multiple times by a BB gun whilst in Frome, Somerset but said that while “really shocked” she is OK.

The award-winning singer stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that she was walking in Frome with her spouse Sam Lakeman last night, June 5 and was “shot in the face by a BB gun multiple times by someone from a passing vehicle.”

Avon and Somerset police stated: "Officers are investigating three reports of individuals being hit by a suspected BB gun pellet in Market Place and Rodden Road in Frome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Thankfully, we do not believe anyone has been seriously injured or required any medical treatment and enquiries into the incident are ongoing. We are asking anyone with any information to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 5224144931 to the call handler."

Irish folk singer Cara Dillion from Dungiven County Derry.

Cara Dillon later posted a statement about the incident saying: "At 7pm a vehicle drove past with the window down. We both heard an automatic BB or Airsoft gun fire 8-12 shots and I was hit in the face several times. My left eyeball was hit, my cheek and around my eye. It felt like someone had thrown a handful of stones at me, it was very painful.”​

She continued: “I was in tears, couldn't open my eye, a nice lady helped and it took us all a minute to realise what had happened. While on the phone to the police Sam started looking for pellets on the ground and found about 7. They were gel like (thankfully) and not solid plastic. The police were on the scene very quickly and were looking at CCTV from the town centre. They were very helpful and considerate. I woke this morning with a sore eye, headache, and a bruise appearing on my cheek. I've had a very thorough check over with an optician (lots of tests/scans) and everything seems fine with my eye.​

"I heard this morning that another person was shot in the head last night on Rodden Road in Frome so I wasn't the only one. The police are aware of this incident as well.”

​Finishing her statement Cara reassured people that she was “fine, just a little shaken up.”

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

​

​