County Derry singer Cara Dillon 'shaken but OK' after being shot in face with BB gun
The award-winning singer stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that she was walking in Frome with her spouse Sam Lakeman last night, June 5 and was “shot in the face by a BB gun multiple times by someone from a passing vehicle.”
Avon and Somerset police stated: "Officers are investigating three reports of individuals being hit by a suspected BB gun pellet in Market Place and Rodden Road in Frome.
"Thankfully, we do not believe anyone has been seriously injured or required any medical treatment and enquiries into the incident are ongoing. We are asking anyone with any information to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 5224144931 to the call handler."
Cara Dillon later posted a statement about the incident saying: "At 7pm a vehicle drove past with the window down. We both heard an automatic BB or Airsoft gun fire 8-12 shots and I was hit in the face several times. My left eyeball was hit, my cheek and around my eye. It felt like someone had thrown a handful of stones at me, it was very painful.”
She continued: “I was in tears, couldn't open my eye, a nice lady helped and it took us all a minute to realise what had happened. While on the phone to the police Sam started looking for pellets on the ground and found about 7. They were gel like (thankfully) and not solid plastic. The police were on the scene very quickly and were looking at CCTV from the town centre. They were very helpful and considerate. I woke this morning with a sore eye, headache, and a bruise appearing on my cheek. I've had a very thorough check over with an optician (lots of tests/scans) and everything seems fine with my eye.
"I heard this morning that another person was shot in the head last night on Rodden Road in Frome so I wasn't the only one. The police are aware of this incident as well.”
Finishing her statement Cara reassured people that she was “fine, just a little shaken up.”