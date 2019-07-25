'Courage and restraint' precludes use of firearm in Derry knife seizure

A firearm may have had to be drawn to disarm a man of large kitchen knife in Derry city centre but for the bravery and cool-headedness of a local PSNI officer, police have said.

The incident occurred on Foyle Street where members of the PSNI's Reducing Offending Unit (ROU) apprehended a male with a large kitchen knife on Wednesday.

"The officers showed great courage and restraint by arresting the male without injury. Instances like this can sometimes warrant police drawing their firearm and huge risks to officers and the public.

"Thankfully that’s a weapon off the street and two suspects feeling the weight of the law," the PSNI said.