Court for trio arrested in Britain in postal drugs supply probe

Three people arrested in England and Wales as part of an investigation into the supply of controlled drugs through the postal system are due to appear in Derry Magistrates' Court this morning.

Police in Strand Road have charged two men and one woman with a number of drug related offences.



Charges include being concerned in the supply of a class A controlled drug, conspiracy to supply a class A controlled drug, conspiracy to supply a class B controlled drug, Possessing criminal property and concealing criminal property.



As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.



A third male was also arrested in relation to this on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A controlled drug and being concerned in the supply of a class B controlled drug. He remains in custody at this time.



The four people were arrested in England and Wales on Tuesday and brought to Northern Ireland for questioning.

The PSNI said this followed a proactive investigation into the supply of controlled drugs through the postal system.