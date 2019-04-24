'Crimestoppers' offer £10,000 reward for information that leads to Lyra McKee murder conviction

A reward of £10,000 has been offered for anyone with information which leads to the conviction of those responsible for the murder of Lyra McKee in Derry last Thursday.

A spokesperson for 'Crimestoppers' said: “This murder has sent shockwaves through the local community and across Northern Ireland. Indeed it has attracted global condemnation.

“Ms. McKee was merely doing her job as a freelance journalist. We know that this has affected all parts of the community and we urge anyone who has information about those who are responsible to come forward.

“By contacting 'Crimestoppers,' you stay 100% anonymous. Always. You can pass on what you know, safe in the knowledge that you’re doing the right thing. No one will ever know you contacted us and you may also be entitled to a reward.

“Please call 0800 555 111 or use our anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org – your information could make all the difference in helping Lyra’s loved ones and the wider community have the answers they deserve. Only by working together can we keep our communities safe.”

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “Lyra tragically lost her life when bullets were fired indiscriminately into the community in Creggan. It was a senseless murder of a gifted young woman and Lyra’s family and loved ones have been left devastated by their loss.

“I want to find the people who murdered Lyra and the information that can help us bring Lyra’s killer to justice lies within the local community. People saw the gunman – people know who is responsible. I’m asking them to come forward and help us.



“We have received widespread public support to date and if this reward further encourages some individuals to come forward, this may help assist us in our efforts to get some justice for Lyra and her loved ones.”

The reward will only be dispensed if information is passed to 'Crimestoppers’ on the 0800 555 111 number or via the untraceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org and leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Lyra’s murder.



For information on the reward, please direct queries to the Crimestoppers Press Office on 020 8835 3700 or press.office@crimestoppers-uk.org.