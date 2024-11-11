Criminals posing as Apex reps in attempt to scam tenants out of cash

By Kevin Mullan
Published 11th Nov 2024, 15:55 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 16:12 BST

Criminals have been posing as housing association representatives and contacting local Apex tenants in an attempt to get them to provide payment details, it’s been revealed.

The Derry headquartered housing association confirmed on Monday that it had received a number of reports of an apparent phone scam targeted at local people.

“Apex has received reports of tenants being contacted by phone scammers posing as a housing association representatives, with those targeted being coaxed to provide payment details over the phone.

“Phone scammers will call you out of blue and may also pretend to be from an organisation you trust, like a bank or housing association.

Criminals have been posing as housing association representatives and contacting local Apex tenants in an attempt to get them to provide payments details, it’s been revealed.

“These scam calls may be automated, or from a real person. They may ask you for your personal information like banking details or tell you that you need to transfer money,” it said in a statement.

Apex encouraged people to ask for the name of the person they are speaking to and who they work for if they receive a phone call from someone posing as a representative of the housing association.

“You can check this information by calling Apex on 028 7130 4800 on a different phone line in case the caller is holding the line open.

“Never give out your rent account or bank account details unless you make the call to us on 028 7130 4800.

“If in doubt, don’t be afraid to end the call and refuse requests for information,” Apex stated.

Tenants are further advised not to respond to unsolicited messages from strange numbers.

“It’s best not to respond to text messages or missed calls that come from numbers you don’t recognise or are not expecting.

“If you suspect you have received a scam phone call, please report it to Action Fraud online or by calling 0300 123 2040,” the statement added.

Apex said it often gets in touch with tenants by phone and text to arrange repairs or maintenance; or to inform them about upgrades or upcoming events in your area.

Tenants are encouraged to save the official Apex numbers to their phones so they can be easily identified.

The official numbers are: Apex Office: 028 7130 4800; and Apex Texts: 079 8444 2232

