Cross-border link to Donegal burglary probe

A vehicle believed to have been involved in a burglary in Newtowncunningham has been located by the PSNI in Derry.

Gardai in Donegal are investigating a burglary at a business premises, understood to be a pharmacy, in Newtowncunningham at approximately 3am this morning, July 25.

A number of items were taken.

Local Donegal County Councillor Paul Canning said the community in Newtowncunningham is “very upset” over the incident.

He said: “The chemist is vital to the community, particularly the elderly and those with disabilities. Many people are devastated for the staff, who have to pick up the pieces and get the business back up and running. It’s just sickening that someone can do this. The local community has offered its services and will help in the days and weeks ahead.”