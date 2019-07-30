Cusack appalled by 'appalling and reckless' arson attack

A local councillor has described the torching of four cars in an arson attack in Derry on Monday as an 'appalling and reckless attack'.

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack said: "I was completely taken aback by the scene of destruction and devastation outside this family home. It was like a war zone and I was incredibly thankful but also shocked that no one was injured in this attack.

Colr. Cusack was speaking after police confirmed two cars parked in the Barr's Lane area had been set on fire shortly before midnight on Monday.

Two other cars parked beside the burning cars also caught fire. Police and NIFRS attended and the fire was extinguished. All four cars were destroyed as a result of the incident.

"Four family cars parked outside their home in Barr’s Lane were set alight at around midnight last night. The family were unable to escape and had to flee out the back assisted by neighbours," said Colr. Cusack.

"The quick reaction and response of the emergency services helped prevent the blaze from reaching the house and others in the row.

"A close cul de sac, all who live there are no doubt equally as shook up at this terrifying ordeal and the reason behind this reckless, mindless act is still unclear.

"This family will take a long time to recover from the shock and no doubt will feel its repercussions in the weeks and even months to come. I would appeal to anyone who has any information whatsoever to come forward as people with this mindset and disdain for not only the property but more so the lives of others, need to be caught," she added.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact officers in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 2251 29/07/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.