Cyclist lands in hedge after ‘close pass’ by articulated lorry

A cyclist landed in a hedge after being overtaken by an articulated lorry in what police have described as a ‘close pass’ on a rural road between Derry and Strabane.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST

The incident occurred last Thursday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said they were keen to speak to any road users who witnessed the ‘close pass’ between the lorry and the cyclist in the Berryhill Road area of Artigarvan.

“Around 4.10pm, a cyclist reports that he was overtaken dangerously by a white articulated lorry while a black jeep was travelling in the opposite direction.

The incident occurred on the Berryhill Road in ArtigarvanThe incident occurred on the Berryhill Road in Artigarvan
"There was not a collision but this ‘close pass’ resulted in the cyclist landing in a hedge,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland stated.

Police are seeking witnesses or anyone with footage of the reported incident.

"If you have anyone information or dash-cam footage, please call us on 101 quoting reference 1338 20/07/23,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland stated.