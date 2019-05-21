Danger of young people drinking in industrial estates highlighted

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack has called on parents and the public to help prevent youths from entering vacant units in Springtown Drive, off the Ballinaska Road, to “drink and party”.

Colr. Cusack said that this has been an ongoing concern “which seems to come and go.” “While constant work has been done by the Community Safety Wardens, PSNI and the owners to try deal with the issue, the problem is continuing,” she insisted.

“I have been informed that up to an over 40 youths have been found occupying the premises to drink and party at the weekends, the most recent being Friday night.

“Apparently the landlords have taken measures to secure the premises, however, access is still possible due to the size of the site.

“I fear this could have serious safety implications for those involved, not to mention a potential fire hazard as is so often the case with vacant buildings. The public need to be extra vigilant as we don’t want a repeat the former Foyle College Fire we had to deal with in the area last year.

“I would ask that parents speak to their children and the public report any suspicious activity they may see. The wardens and authorities, who have frequently attempted to move them, have limited capacity and resources to patrol these areas and have to prioritise incidents so all public and parental input is appreciated.”