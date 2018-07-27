Dangerous driver jailed

A 26-year-old man has been jailed for four months for driving offences.

Ruairi Canning, of Glenabbey Street, admitted dangerous driving, driving while unfit, driving while disqualified and having no insurance on October 1, last year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Omagh, heard police observed Canning driving and suspected he had no insurance.

A police vehicle was positioned in the middle of the road, however Canning increased speed and mounted the kerb to get round it.

Officers pursued Canning and he was seen overtaking two cars at once and going the wrong way on a dual carriageway.

The court heard he also forced a motorcyclist to go into a hedge.

The vehicle was discovered some time later at a deserted farm. Canning was present and his speech was slurred.

A blood test revealed the presence of drugs in his system.

During police interview, Canning denied being under the influence.

Jailing Canning, District Judge Barney McElholm also disqualified Canning for 40 months and fined him £250.