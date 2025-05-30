Dash cam appeal over Derry dangerous driving episode in which Renault Clio driven on wrong side of road

By Brendan McDaid
Published 30th May 2025, 08:47 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses and for anyone with dash cam footage to get in touch with them in relation to an incident of dangerous driving in the city.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said that a dark blue Renault Clio was reported to have been driving on the wrong side of Clooney Carriageway and failed to stop for police who were on the scene atthe time.

"The vehicle continued to drive in a dangerous manner in the Waterside area before crossing Foyle Bridge into the cityside,” the PSNI spokesperson said, adding: "The blue Renault Clio was located by police a short time later abandoned at the junction of Alder Road with Beragh Hill Road.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident happened on Thursday last, May 29 at about 4.20pm.

“If you witnessed this incident or have any dashcam footage please contact 101 quoting reference 1107-29/05/25,” the PSNI spokesperson added.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice