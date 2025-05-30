Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses and for anyone with dash cam footage to get in touch with them in relation to an incident of dangerous driving in the city.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said that a dark blue Renault Clio was reported to have been driving on the wrong side of Clooney Carriageway and failed to stop for police who were on the scene atthe time.

"The vehicle continued to drive in a dangerous manner in the Waterside area before crossing Foyle Bridge into the cityside,” the PSNI spokesperson said, adding: "The blue Renault Clio was located by police a short time later abandoned at the junction of Alder Road with Beragh Hill Road.”

The incident happened on Thursday last, May 29 at about 4.20pm.

“If you witnessed this incident or have any dashcam footage please contact 101 quoting reference 1107-29/05/25,” the PSNI spokesperson added.