Dealer said he was ‘medicating’ people!

A man who claimed he was ‘medicating the people of Derry’ with Cannabis has been fined.

Jamie Mullan, whose address was given as Brae Head Road, pleaded guilty to possessing Cannabis on March 1, last year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard police had information the 21-years-old was involved in drugs supply.

Officers had to force entry to Mullan’s home becuase he refused to answer the door.

During a search, police seized Cannabis with a street value of £340; three mobile phones and £240 in cash.

The court heard a trained drugs dog was used in the search and the Cannabis was concealed in deal bags found in various locations inside the property.

Mullan told the police ‘It’s nearly legalised; I am only medicating the people of Derry.’

The defendant was arrested and during police interview Mullan denied supply and claimed the Cannabis was for personal use.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client is currently in custody and is not due for release until March next year.

He told the court Mullan had a drug habit at the time, but is now drug free and has passed every drugs test in custody.

The solicitor asked the court not to impose any sentence that would interfere with his client’s current release date.

District Judge Barney McElholm fined Mullan £600 and granted an immediate warrant.