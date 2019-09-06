'Death' drivers blamed for smashing fence

'Death' drivers have been slammed for destroying a fence in Derry.

Sinn Féin Foyleside Councillor Mickey Cooper said it was fortunate no-one was injured when car criminals crashed into a fence on the Springtown Road.

He said there has been an increase in such activities in recent weeks.

Councillor Cooper said: “Once again we are lucky there wasn’t any injuries in this incident which happened within yards of local homes.

“It doesn’t bare thinking about if there had been pedestrians on this footpath.

“I have asked the PSNI to put in additional resources to tackle the scourge of car crime as a matter of urgency."