Dedicated team of detectives ‘working relentlessly’ to investigate murder of Montserrat Martorell in Derry

Police in Derry have said a dedicated team of detectives continues to relentlessly investigate the murder of 65-year-old Montserrat Martorell in the city centre on Saturday.

The force issued an update on the investigation on Wednesday.

“Montserrat was 65 years old and from Spain. Our thoughts are very much with her family at this incredibly difficult time.

“We want to update you on our investigation into this murder, which we know has caused deep shock and concern,” the PSNI said in a statement this afternoon.

Forensic officer attends the scene of a suspicious death of a woman in Harvey Street. Photo: George Sweeney

The PSNI’s Major Investigation Team confirmed detectives were granted a court extension on Wednesday for an additional 18 hours to question a 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday.

“A dedicated team of detectives, supported by local police, continue to work relentlessly, and many of you will have seen officers in the Harvey Street area in recent days. We are grateful to everyone who has spoken with us as part of the investigation,” the police force said.

Ms. Martorell’s body was discovered in a flat at Harvey Street in Derry in the early hours of last Saturday morning following a fire at the property.

The PSNI have urged anyone with information to come forward.

“We will keep you updated and, in the meantime, to anyone who has information, or is aware of information they believe is significant, we ask that you contact us by calling 101, quoting reference 225 of 24/08/24. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. What you know could be significant,” the PSNI stated.