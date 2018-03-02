Defendant asked judge to send him to prison

A man who admitted possessing Cannabis has been jailed for a month after he asked a local judge to send him to prison.

Robert Gannon, of Lower Nassau Street, pleaded guilty to possessing the Class B drug on December 8, last year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard police observed the defendant with a cannabis joint outside the Richmond Centre and the joint was seized from him.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client is a former Heroin addict who now struggles with alcohol and Cannabis following the death of his brother.

Mr. Quigley added Gannon had a number of convictions in Dublin as a result of his former addiction.

He said his instructions were to ask the court to make an immediate warrant for any fine imposed as the 31-years-old wants to go to prison for a period of time.

District Judge Barney McElholm said an immediate warrant for the usual fine would lead to seven days in custody in default.

He said in reality the defendant would only serve three days of this.

The judge also queried if he imposed 20 days in default,whether the defendant would serve a sentence of 10 days.

Gannon then asked the court ‘could you not give me two weeks, no? I want to go to prison’.

The judge jailed the defendant for one month and imposed an offender levy of £25. He also granted a Destruction Order for the drugs seized.