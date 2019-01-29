Defendant jailed for for three months

A man who stole food and a toothbrush from two separate stores has been jailed for three months.

Jailing 43-years-old Martin McShane, District Judge John Rea described the offences as being at the ‘lower end of the scale.’

McShane, with an address at Ballinska Heights, Northland Road, Derry, pleaded guilty to theft and possessing a Class C drug.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard that February 19, last year, staff in the Iceland store on the Buncrana Road observed McShane on CCTV.

The defendant had lifted coffee and other household items before leaving without paying.

McShane was challenged by staff and handed the items back.

The defendant admitted another theft relating to an incident at a chemist on November 17, 2017.

McShane entered a Medicare premises to collect a prescription. Staff believed he was suspiciously and they noticed a large bulge under his arm. Staff challenged McShane and discovered he had electric toothbrush valued at £25.

Police were called and in a search of McShane’s home the toothbrush was recovered and was fit for re-sale.

McShane was arrested and he attempted to swallow something. When he was challenged by the officers he spat in the vehicle and when searched a quantity of Xanax was seized from the defendant.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said the offences were ‘relatively minor.