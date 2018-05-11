Defendant lashed out and kicked officer

A 25-years-old man lashed out and kicked a police officer while he was under the influence of drugs, a court has heard.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard Eamon Quigley committed new offences while he was subject to a Probation Order and a number of suspended sentences.

Quigley, whose address was given on court papers as Bond’s Hill, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour and assaulting police on November 5, last year.

The defendant also admitted possessing the Class A drug, Cocaine.

Police spoke to the defendant in the early hours of the morning because he was one of two men acting suspiciously in a Strand Road car park.

Quigley refused to give police his details and his became ‘confrontational.’

The court heard the defendant repatedly swore at police, telling the officers he had ‘done f*** all’.

He refused to moderate his behaviour and as he was being arrested begcan to lash out, kicking an officer on the shin.

Quigley was searched while in police custody and officers seized two small bags of Cocaine.

During interview, Quigley apologised for kicking the officer. However, he claimed he had nothing to do with the drugs seized.

Defence counsel Nicki Rountree said her client has now got a settled address and has moved away from negative peers.

She said Quigley is something of a ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ character, who behaviour deteriorates when he is under the influence of alcohol.

Sentencing was adjourned until later today.