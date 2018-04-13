Defendant must contact GP to address his addiction

A man accused of being concerned in the supply of drugs has been released on bail.

Jonathan Patton, whose address was given on court papers as no fixed abode, is charged with being concerned in the supply of Cocaine, Ecstasy, Cannabis, Diazepam and Xanax.

The 27-years-old is further charged with simple possession of a Class A drug.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2016 and January 21, this year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard there was no police objection to bail subject to a number of conditions.

Patton was released on his own bail of £500, with one surety of £500, to reside at an address in Cable Street in Derry.

The defendant must abide by a curfew and wear an electronic tag.

He is banned from consuming non-prescribed drugs and from purchasing or using any mobile phone, SIM card or internet enabled device.

Patton was also ordered to make contact with his general practitioner in an effort to address his drug addiction.

The defendant will appear in court again on May 3.