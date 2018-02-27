Defendant told police Cannabis laws are a ‘joke’

A man who grew four Cannabis plants in his home told police ‘the laws around Marijuana are a joke.’

Kevin Cregan admitted growing the plants for medical reasons, claiming he is unable to eat without consuming the drug.

The 33-years-old, from Old City Court, pleaded guilty to cultivating Cannabis on June 16, last year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard four small Cannabis plants were found in a collapsible tent in the defendant’s home.

This tent also had a ventilation pipe; an extractor fan and a large lamp.

Cregan was arrested and after caution told police ‘the laws around Marijuana are a joke and it should be allowed for medical reasons.’

He added that he grew his own Cannabis because he could not take the chance of buying it on the street as it may be contaminated, or he could get arrested.

Defence counsel Steven Mooney said his client has suffered from serious medical issues and was ‘self-medicating with consumption of Cannabis’.

Passing sentence, District Judge Barney McElholm said: “It is for the legislators to decide what to do about this situation.

“There is an argument that constituent elements of Cannabis have some medical values, if they could be synthesised for use. However, smoking the stuff is illegal that is the law I have to apply.’

Cregan was fined £100 and a Destruction Order was granted for all the items seized.