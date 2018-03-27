Defrauded over £3,000 from cancer charity

A woman whose late partner had sailed around the island of Ireland in aid of a cancer charity, defrauded over £3,000 from the same charity.

Sarah McFadden illegally collected for Macmillan Cancer and gave the money to a family member who was in ‘severe financial jeopardy’.

The 51-years-old, of Barnewall Place, pleaded guiilty to possessing articles in connection with fraud and fraud by false representation between January 2015 and August 2016.

Defence counsel Steven Mooney told Derry Magistrate’s Court it was difficult to put an exact figure on how much was collected, but his client estimates it was around £3,200.

He said McFadden had repaid £250 to the charity immediately and had brought £1,000 to court as a ‘token of her regret and remorse.’

The barrister said McFadden, who has no previous convictions, committed the offences when she was at a low point in her life.

Mr Mooney revealed that the defendant’s late partner, who died from cancer, had sailed around the island of Ireland to raise money for Macmillan.

He added McFadden had supported him in this and after his death had a ‘pschological hold over this particular cancer charity’.

Imposing 180 hours Community Service and a one year Probation Order, District Judge Barney McElholm said ‘there are bad people and ordinary people who do bad things.’

The judge said he did not see ‘any point in sending McFadden to prison’ and ordered her to pay £2,500 compensation.